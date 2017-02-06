Budget Breakout: Public Works

Public Works Director Todd Wietzema said the department has 12 full-time employees and typically hires eight seasonal employees on or around May 15 for summer work.

“We do everything from mowing the grass to spraying the weeds, to maintaining the playground equipment, the docks around town, boat landings, anything around the lake and parks ... we do it all,” Wietzema said.

The general fund allocates $991,952 to Public Works, but that only includes funds for street maintenance and ice and snow removal. The city separates the budgets between street maintenance and park maintenance, but all of the street and parks department employees report to Wietzema.

“Anyone who has a question or complaint about parks comes to me, so I’m in charge of the street and park sides of things,” Wietzema said.

Parks and Trees: $780,314

This includes maintenance of all parks in the city, including Olson Park campground. Employees maintain trees, which includes trimming and pruning, as well as plant new trees. They also deal with all trash and weeds in parks and empty all public garbage cans in the city.

Street Cleaning and Maintenance: $626,134

The department maintains all city streets and alleys, sweeps off any trash or debris and repairs street signs.

Worthington Municipal Airport: $279,465

Public works employees mow the grass, maintain the runways, lights and controls and clear the runway when there is excessive snow or ice.

Ice and Snow Removal: $219,626

Public Works plows and salts the entire city during a snowstorm. At their disposal are two front-end loaders, seven dump trucks, three one-ton dump trucks, one road grader, four pickup trucks and a snowblower.

Other funds managed by Public Works are $200,667 for storm drainage, $103,764 for the golf course, $93,084 for lake improvement, $56,787 for sanitation, $41,938 for the new soccer field and $17,012 for special days and community events.

These numbers do not include major capital improvement projects, which are overseen by the city’s engineering department. Those projects include a new generator at the airport which adds $978,300 to the 2017 budget, and $1,038,200 toward the new soccer complex at Buss Field.