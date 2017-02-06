WPU adds more work to pipe lining project

WPU Manager Scott Hain told commissioners the bid came in so favorably for the project — $65,000 under the engineer’s estimate — that they are adding another 373 feet of pipe lining to the contract to capitalize on the favorable bid.

Hain said he spoke with Lametti and Sons about extending the lining, and they agreed to the additional work. To remain in compliance with laws on contracts, he said the additional work had to be less than $25,000.

“The $55-a-foot was a really, really good price,” Hain said, noting the additional 373 feet of lining will cost them an extra $20,515.

The cast-in-place lining will be done on sewer lines extending from Lucy Drive, under Diagonal Road and then southeast to behind Bedford Industries.

In other action during Monday’s hour-long meeting, commissioners:

Will recommend the Worthington City Council authorize a partial release of easement on property Nobles County Pheasants Forever and WPU is purchasing in the west half of the southwest quarter of Section 26, Bigelow Township.

Nearly 40 acres of land is being purchased along Paul Avenue, between 320th and 330th streets, in Worthington’s Wellhead Protection Area. Hain said WPU will become the owners of a 4-acre tract at the intersection of Paul Avenue and 330th Street for future well development. WPU will pay approximately 28 percent of the total acquisition costs. The land is being purchased for roughly $7,500 per acre, and is anticipated to be complete in about a month.