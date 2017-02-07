Valentine Factory collecting handmade cards

WORTHINGTON — Community members are invited to make handmade Valentine’s Day cards for the annual Valentine Factory in Worthington. The Valentine Factory was created to bring love to seniors and veterans in nursing homes, care centers and veteran’s homes who may not receive a special note or surprise on this day.

Last year, cards were delivered to Crossroads, The Meadows, South Shore and Golden Horizons in Worthington, Colonial Manor in Lakefield, Maple Lawn in Fulda, and the Veterans Home in Luverne. Any care centers or assisted living facilities not on this list who would like to receive Valentine’s Day cards can call Amanda at 372-7127.

The Solid Rock youth group and other volunteers deliver the handmade cards each year.

Handmade Valentine’s must be dropped off by 5:30 p.m. Friday at The Daily Apple, 207 Tenth St., Worthington.