Home and Lifestyle show slated for Saturday

Radio Works General Manager and Vice President Chad Cummings said there will be a small twist to the show this year. The show has had more of a farm focus in the past, but is now targeting a wider audience.

“We used to do a combination of farm and home, but this year we decided to go home and lifestyle and it brought a new whole aspect to it,” Cummings said. “It became much more of a family show as opposed to just targeting farm families and some homeowners.”

Cummings said there will be multiple vendors providing options to improve lifestyles, whether it’s nutrition, fitness or skin care. In addition, several contractors will also showcase what they have to offer to residents.

Community members will have the opportunity to visit with more than 20 vendors, from American Waterworks and Concrete Escapes to Elite Mechanical Systems, Avera Medical Group, Worthington Area YMCA and Jackson Chiropractic, among many others. As part of the show, John Deere will offer tractor rides outside the facility.

“We have a lot of great vendors this year — anything from financial entities like banks, insurances all the way to home remodeling ... to fitness centers,” said Lauren LeBrun, Radio Works marketing specialist. “Then we also have some other health-related vendors like dermatologist and chiropractic.”

Cummings encourages people to bring their kids, as there will be activities led by the Nobles County 4-H program.

“They are going to teach kids different things that they do through the Extension office, but doing it in a location that is neutral,” Cummings said. “While kids are doing that, parents can walk around and shop.”

In addition, Bramble Park Zoo Animals will have a variety of farm animals on hand from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Food and beverages will be available to the public, and free ice cream cones will be offered all day.

For the complete list of vendors, visit myradioworks.net.