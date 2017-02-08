Budget Breakout: City of Worthington Engineering

What it is: The budget for total salary and benefits of all engineering employees. The engineering department manages the construction of municipal facilities — identifying or developing projects, going out for bids and overseeing nearly all construction contracts.

The department oversees much of the $22,035,954 in municipal construction projects, but not all of them, according to City Engineer Dwayne Haffield.

“We generally are involved with every project, with some exceptions being sanitary and wastewater,” Haffield said.

The engineering for water mains, sewer lining and storm drainage is done in-house, but the department is not as involved with more complicated water treatment projects done by Worthington Public Utilities.

“Much of what we do is working on the infrastructure we already have in place,” Haffield said.

“That is what we continuously work on — it’s a stable workload for us.

“We've got only so many hours available for project development, so consultant work may be a larger project or specialized projects,” he added.

The city outsources many engineering projects to firms, but Haffield said city engineers still need to provide the companies with information and make sure they do the projects to city standards.

Haffield added not all of the capital improvement projects budgeted for this year will necessarily be worked on this year.

The engineering department has five and a half employees, including the city engineer, assistant city engineer, assessment clerk and two technicians.

The “one-half” employee is Administrative Secretary Angela Thiner. She works for both engineering and economic development, as both departments share an office building. Her salary is split between the two departments.

The city has a sixth full-time position budgeted for another technician that is not filled.

Of the $22 million in capital projects, $710,390 of the funding comes from general taxes. Most of that money is spent on street repair.

The biggest contributor to project funding is $4.2 million in bond financing, followed by federal aid at nearly 3.8 million.