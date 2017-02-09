House and Senate panels have approved bills to negate labor law mandates already approved in both cities. A House version has made it through two committees, while the Senate version has passed one committee. Both still have to pass one or more additional committees before reaching the floor. Republicans have beat back attempts by Democrats to defeat or water down the bills.

Backers of the legislative measures say that allowing each Minnesota city to set its own regulations on minimum wage, mandatory paid leave, scheduling, benefits and working conditions would result in a patchwork of rules across the state. That, supporters say, would make compliance burdensome or impossible.

Dayton said that fear of a patchwork is a "specious argument," or one that really does not stand up under close examination.

While the governor said he opposes the measures moving through the Legislature, he did not pledge to veto the idea if it reaches his desk.

"I'm not going to talk about vetoes because it's premature," he said.

The so-called pre-emption bill could land on his desk as part of a larger budget measure, which could negate the governor's ability to veto the policy. In Minnesota, governors can line-item veto only spending items.

Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka last week did not guarantee that the labor law bill would not become part of a larger omnibus bill.

"It's all part of the negotiation process we will have in the future," said Gazelka, a Republican from near Nisswa.

