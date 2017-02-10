Today, 16 to 18 percent of Americans shop at thrift shops, according to the Association of Resale Professionals. Goodwill alone generated $5.37 billion in sales in 2014.

Though often used interchangeably, a "thrift store" can be a either a consignment, resale or nonprofit store; sometimes, these stores are a resale-consignment boutique combination. Before choosing where to thrift, find out the store's category by using these guidelines.

• Resale shops buy their merchandise outright from individual owners.

• Nonprofit shops are run by an IRS designated 501(c)3 organization to fund their charitable causes, examples of these include The Salvation Army or Goodwill Industries International Inc..

• Consignment shops accept merchandise on a consignment basis, paying the owners 40 to 60 percent of the price when and if items are sold. The majority of consignment shops have a policy of displaying goods anywhere from 30 to 90 days, although some stores vary. A consignment or nonprofit shop can be refereed to as a resale shop but only a store that consigns their inventory can be labeled as a consignment store.

If your local resale or consignment store seems a bit threadbare, several online platforms connect buyers and sellers to create new, sustainable and original outfits. Here are five sites that can help you find new-to-you attire.

Swap

Started in 2012, Swap.com offers a wide selection of used baby, kid's, materinity, women's and men's clothing and accessories. Prices range from as little $5 up to $100, with brands like Charlotte Russe, Express and Gap. Users can search for items by size, price, color, condition, brand and season.

"I used Swap because of the easy search options that let me look for items in my size that are the brands that fit me," says 29-year-old Fargo resident Shannon Smith-Edison. "It's convenient because the clothes are shipped right to me and I don't have to leave my house."

To sell an item on Swap request a shipping label online, and then send the items to be listed. Once received, Swap will sort, photograph, list and market items.

"Selling happens slowly and the payments trickle into your bank account, but it's so much easier than trying to handle all the logistics of selling clothes on eBay," Smith-Edison says.

If an item is not sold after 45 days, Swap will offer to buy it. An average customer's swap box earns $150 in sales proceeds.

Vinted

Vinted.com currently has 12 million users with approximately 22.3 million items including women's clothing, shoes, bags, accessories, beauty, "mini vinties" (kids), menswear including jackets and sportswear. Prices generally range between $5 and up to $100. Users can purchase items in "Bundles," like a set of similar shirts, a matching top and bottom nightie or even a stylized outfit.

Unlike Swap, a seller must list items themselves, describing its size, fit, condition and brand.

A seller can "bump" an item to the top of the catalogue for three days for an extra charge.

Once an item is sold, Vinted will provide a prepaid shipping label. Buyers and sellers can "swap" items of the same value; like two tops, worth $30 for another member's dress, worth the equivalent amount.

Poshmark

Poshmark.com aims to connect "style-mates." Each user creates a profile, chooses their top three favorite brands from companies like Kate Spade, PINK, Coach or Michael Kors. Users follow each other, "heart" items, similar to the "liking" action on social media platforms.

Poshmark offers a variety of resale items including women's clothing, menswear, kids, designer handbags, shoes, accessories and makeup. Prices start at around $20 and go up to $200 and above.

Like Swap and Vinted, Poshmark provides any seller with a pre-paid, pre-addressed label that can be dropped in any USPS mailbox.

Poshmark protects its buyers with "Posh Protect", so if an order never arrives then a user receives a full refund. If an item does not match its description, then a claim can be made to refund the buyer as well.

thredUP

Founded in 2008, thredUP.com wants consumers to "think secondhand first" and offers a variety of women or kids clothing items with brands like Fossil, Free the People or DKNY. Prices usually range from $10 and up to $500.

"The selection process is great online instead of weeding through random stuff at a store," says 39-year-old Misty Lamppa. "From what I read thredUP doesn't take a lot of stuff, they are very picky. It needs to be like new. When I received the clothes I could see this was true, everything was like new."

Accredited with the Better Business Bureau, thredUP provides a "Clean Out Kit" to those who wish to sell items on their platform. Clothes must be "D.O.T", defect -free, on-trend and top brand. If an item meets thredUP's standards, then it is photographed and listed. Sellers can use thredUP's payout estimator to gauge their item's listed price.

Once an item is sold, a seller can receive payment through PayPal, store credit or a monetary donation to a cause of their choosing.

Snobswap

Snobswap.com curates collections of pre-owned designer fashion from consignment boutique and professional luxury retailers in the U.S. Snobswap does have stores in New York, Los Angeles, Miami and Washington D.C. but all items are accessible online.

Snobswap lists a variety of high-end designers like Chanel, Hermes and Prada. Prices generally start at about $50 and can go up to $500 and above.

Sellers with luxury items can clear out their closet by consigning clothes and accessories with Snobswap. After signing up online, a Luxury Garage Sale representative contact the seller to assist in the selling process.

These online resale platforms will require a person to create an account with their email or a social profile like Google+ or Facebook.

Some of the larger platforms partner with trusted e-commerce sites like Amazon to ensure any transaction is protected.