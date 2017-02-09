Budget Brerakout: City of Worthington Enterprise Funds

As most of these funds gain revenue by charging for products or services, they are run like a business, calculating net revenue and expenses. The budget is the total expense of the fund, though the expenses may change throughout the year. Last year, more than $36 million was budgeted toward these funds, but only an estimated $32.5 million was spent.

Water, Electric and Municipal Wastewater Funds - $25,732,400

Worthington Public Utilities oversees these three funds, bringing water and electricity to all homes in the area. Last year, WPU sold over $3.5 million in water, more than $2 million in wastewater and nearly $20 million in electricity to customers.

WPU Manager Scott Hain is one of 26 employees at the utility company, which is overseen by the publicly appointed Water & Light Commission.

Local water is provided through nine wells, seven of which are located at Lake Bella Well Field. WPU also purchases water from the Lincoln-Pipestone Rural Water system, and hopes to receive water from the Lewis & Clark Regional Water System by fall 2018.

WPU primarily gets its energy supply through Missouri River Energy Services and Western Area Power Administration.

Wastewater from nearly all homes and businesses is sent to the municipal wastewater treatment facility, where it is filtered and sent to Okabena Creek.

Last year, WPU generated an estimated $26,154,417 in revenue compared to $25,379,012 in expenses.

Liquor Fund - $3,982,600

The liquor fund accounts for the operations of the the Worthington Municipal Liquor store. Under manager Dan Wycoff, the off-sale liquor store has steadily increased its beer and liquor sales over the last five years.

The store has three full-time employees and five part-time employees.

Every year, the liquor fund transfers $225,000 to the general fund. Last year, the Liquor Store made $3,751,800 and spent $3,248,427 before transfers.

The city aims to move the liquor store to the former Dollar General building on Ryan’s Road. The idea is that a new, bigger store in a better location could generate more revenue — money the city could transfer in to offset the tax levy or use for various projects.

Airport Fund - $1,295,304

Public Works Director Todd Wietzema, overseen by the Airport Advisory Board, manages and maintains the airport and its runways, as well as the farmland on the city-owned property.

Integrity Aviation is the fixed-base operator for the airport. It operates hangars, flights and individual planes and offers services to plane owners and travelers.

The airport rents out 20 T-hangars that hold individual aircraft. Last year, the airport made $29,500 from private renters, $24,500 from commuter rent and $90,000 from farmland rent.

Last year, the airport made $166,560 in operating revenues and lost $190,539 in expenses.

Industrial Wastewater Fund - $1,811,663

The engineering department oversees the Industrial Wastewater plant, a sewer system attached to JBS, the city’s largest employer.

As JBS is the primary user of the plant, the company pays for the net costs of running the facility on a monthly basis.

As this fund operates more like most government operations rather than a for-profit company, the fund’s revenue and expenses generally match.

The Storm Water Management Fund, overseen by Public Works and other city departments, pays for management of the stormwater that drains to the city’s four lakes. A total of $4,284,714 is budgeted for the fund this year. Of that money, $3,319,212 is designated for County Ditch 12 Flood Mitigation phase one.

The Street Lighting Fund is owned by the city. Last year, $285,961 was budgeted for the operation, construction and maintenance of the city’s street lighting system.