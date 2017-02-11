AgweekTV: They're Farming and They Grow it
Three young brothers who live and work on the family farm have found themselves in the world spotlight. The Peterson Farm Bros. started creating music parody videos as a way to teach their friends about the importance of farming, what they didn't realize was soon they would be viewed 40 million times thanks to social media. See how these young men have taken advocating for agriculture to a new level.
