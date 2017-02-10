CHINA

Trump changes tack and agrees to honor the "one China" policy during a phone call with Chinese leader Xi Jinping in a major diplomatic boost for Beijing which brooks no criticism of its claim to self-ruled Taiwan.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE

The Washington Post reports White House national security adviser Michael Flynn privately discussed U.S. sanctions against Russia with Moscow's ambassador during the month before Trump took office. Flynn had previously denied discussing sanctions.

Russian President Vladimir Putin proposes Slovenia, the homeland of first lady Melania Trump, as a good place for a meeting with Trump but says the decision on a location is not Moscow's alone.

Trump expresses support for an undivided Ukraine in a letter to Lithuania's president, using language similar to Barack Obama's that is likely to be welcomed by Kiev and North Atlantic Treaty Organization allies.

IMMIGRATION

Trump promises to introduce additional national security steps, a day after an appeals court refused to reinstate his travel ban on refugees and citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries, and expresses confidence his order will ultimately be upheld by the courts.

Trump's proposed barrier along the U.S.-Mexico border would be a series of fences and walls that would cost as much as $21.6 billion and take more than three years to construct, according to a report seen by Reuters.

CABINET

The Senate votes to confirm Representative Tom Price as the top U.S. healthcare official, putting a determined opponent of Obamacare in position to help Trump dismantle the healthcare law.

FEDERAL RESERVE

The top Federal Reserve official charged with financial regulation says he will resign, just a week after Trump's new administration says it will undertake a review of what it sees as onerous bank rules.

IRAN

Hundreds of thousands of Iranians rally to swear allegiance to the clerical establishment following Trump's warning that he had put the Islamic Republic "on notice," state TV says.

The European Union's foreign policy chief says she was reassured during meetings with Trump's administration that the United States is committed to full implementation of the Iran nuclear deal.