WASO receives SMAC grant for May concert

A combined total of $95,987 will benefit organizations from Willmar, Hendricks, Marshall, Hutchinson and other surrounding communities in the coming months.

WASO will receive a $5,000 grant that will assist in staging its spring concert on May 23. The group’s seventh anniversary concert is titled “A Cultural Celebration” and will open with both the U.S. and Mexican national anthems. Worthington Mayor Mike Kuhle, as well as the Mexican Consulate, will speak, and orchestra students from Worthington High School will additionally participate.

All SMAC grants are reviewed by volunteer SMAC grant panelists and approved by the SMAC board of directors.

For more information about SMAC grants, visit swmnarts.org/grants.