Consensus sought on Oxford Street redevelopment

The study is a joint effort between the city of Worthington, Nobles County, the Minnesota Department of Transportation and SRF Consulting created to craft a long term plan — with the help of the public — for the corridor’s redevelopment in 2025.

An open house will run from 4-6 p.m. Thursday at the Biotechnology Advancement Center to give an update on the study’s results, and invite additional suggestions from residents.

The is the second open house of its kind. At the first open house in October, participants looked at various street configurations and voted on their favorites. That input, along with results from the study’s online survey and various focus groups, helped give an idea of what residents wanted the corridor to look like.

Forrest Hasty, MnDOT District 7 project manager, said the first open house was to gauge general public opinion.

“The first one was to just inform everyone and say, ‘Hey we're doing a study; here’s some options; we’ll be asking for your input; here's a website where you’ll do surveys,’” he said. “And as we’re going through the study, we’re narrowing down the options.”

At next week’s open house, the goal is to find the favorite street design for Oxford Street and Humiston Avenue.

“We wanted to do it one more time to see what the number one cross-section design is,” Hasty said.

Based on survey results, the cross-sections — effectively the configurations of the streets — for Humiston and Oxford have both been narrowed down to the two most popular options.

Humiston started with five options. The two most popular configurations were cross-section B and C. Both have the same driving lanes as Humiston has currently, though the size of the lanes are slightly different.

Section B adds a 10 foot multi-use trail, a six-foot boulevard with trees and a six-foot bike lane with a five-foot buffer.

Section C includes a 10-foot multi-use trail, two six-foot boulevards on each side of the road and a five-foot concrete sidewalk. Hasty said Section C was added after initial survey results and a focus meeting with businesses.

For Oxford Street, section B — which adds two eight-foot multi-use trails, two six-inch boulevards with trees and shortens the medium by two feet — is currently the most popular configuration.

Section A — which adds an eight-foot boulevard with trees and a six-foot boulevard with trees, a five-foot concrete sidewalk and a 10-foot multi-use trail while shortening the median by two feet — is a close second.

The idea is both cross-sections will be narrowed down to a favorite after the open house.

Hasty said the open house would also delve into other aspects of the corridor’s design, including its intersections.

“Some people were asking for roundabouts, some weren’t, so we put a roundabout in each of the intersections to show what that would look like,” Hasty said. “We’re just showing the public we’re doing our due diligence.”

Hasty added that a map of access closures would also be shown off at the informal meeting.

MnDOT District 7 Public Affairs Coordinator Rebecca Arndt encouraged anyone interested to show up to the open house. She urged residents that could not attend can be involved in the process online.

“It is really hard to get people to meetings,” she said. “But they don't have to go — they can learn things on the website, and comment on the survey.”

Arndt asked that residents contact MnDOT if they have any special needs for the corridor.

Anyone interested can fill out the survey on http://us59worthingtoncorridor.com.

After the open house, the survey will be closed and the team will start drafting plans. One final open house will take place this spring to present the plans before they are approved this summer.