Scouts look to community for building addition

Both were completed thanks to efforts from local Kiwanians, and now, the Noon Kiwanis Club is helping raise money for the scouts. The troop wants to expand the cabin by adding a large new meeting room, bathrooms, plumbing and a kitchen. The building would also be updated to be handicap accessible and would receive lighting, siding and roof improvements.

LaDonna Carlson, Troop 134 treasurer, said the lack of space and features was increasingly becoming an issue for the scouts.

“At the moment because of the bathroom situation and no plumbing in there, it kind of restricts us,” she said. “Also, sizewise it also restricts it because we’ve got 27 boys in our pack right and 13 in troop, so you get that many boys plus parents in there, that’s quite a full building.”

The Noon Kiwanis Club hopes to raise $80,000 for the construction of the additions and various improvements. Initial donations have reached $10,000. First State Bank Southwest matched the total one-to-one, so approximately $20,000 has been raised so far.

Mark Vis, treasurer of Noon Kiwanis, said members of the club will help in any way they can.

“We’re going to go around, fundraise for them, help them as much as they can with volunteer hours to save labor costs on building it,” Vis said. “So we’re looking for cash donations or pledges to get to the amount we need.”

Currently, younger scouts cannot meet in the cabin, as it doesn’t have bathrooms. Carlson was excited to see that change.

“This addition is definitely going to be a huge room for us to do Eagle ceremonies, to do Court of Honor parties, pinewood derbies,” Carlson said, adding that scouts who happen to be in the area could use the building.

The timeframe is uncertain, as the funding will come entirely from donations and fundraising, but Carlson was hopeful to break ground by this summer.

“I'm really hoping within the next few months we can raise the money and we can break ground late this summer and get it rolling,” Carlson said. “For the troop and pack, this is our 50th year we’ve been together in this town, so we’d really love to have it completed by the end of this fall so we can have the big celebration in our new building.”

The Worthington Area Foundation, a subsidiary of the Southwest Initiative Foundation, will facilitate the funds. The city of Worthington will be a fiscal sponsor for the project, ensuring the funds raised will be used for the effort, as the WAF can only disburse money to other nonprofits or local government.

Donations can be made to in person at First State Bank Southwest or by mail. Checks should be made out to the Worthington Area Foundation. Anyone with interest in helping the cause, wanting further information, or interested in helping with labor such as electrical work may contact Noon Kiwanis President Brian Daiker at 376-3181 or Vis at 376-9747.