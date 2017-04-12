Wede takes helm at Love INC

Wede began his new position on a part-time basis two weeks ago as he wraps up some of his duties at the Y. He hopes to be completely moved into his new office by June 1.

The career change will have Wede working with Love INC’s 19 member churches, local businesses and volunteers to continue being the hands and feet of Jesus in the community. The agency assists individuals in need, from connecting them with local food shelves to providing clothing or home furnishings as needed. Classes are also offered in managing finances.

As the executive director, Wede will oversee the day-to-day operations and Love INC personnel, including clearing house coordinator Gretchen O’Donnell and warehouse coordinator Vandenn Krouch.

“It’s very similar to what I did with Y-Pals, but it’s a lot bigger,” said Wede of his new role. “With Y-Pals I would be referred to (a child) and match them with an adult volunteer. With Love INC, we’re having churches meet the needs.”

Wede isn’t new to Love INC, having worked with the agency through both Lakeside Church and as part of one his classes while in the seminary. He completed his studies in 2014 at North American Baptist Seminary in Sioux Falls, S.D., after 13 years of part-time study, earning his Master of Divinity.

“At some point I was going to look into the ministry,” Wede said, but after getting one child through college and having four more in the local school system, he wasn’t actively searching for a job that would take him away from Worthington.

“Unless I had a call from God to move them out of the community, I wasn’t going to apply to the ministry yet,” he said.

It was a fellow member of Lakeside Church who encouraged Wede to apply for the position with Love INC. The agency had been without an executive director since Brian Frodermann left in June.

Still very much in the learning phase of his new position, Wede said he’d eventually like to explore additional offerings through Love INC, such as the potential to address the issue of human trafficking. For now, he’s in observation mode.

“It’s not really about me and what I can do for Love INC,” he said. “Love INC’s mission is to help encourage and equip the churches to be the hands and feet of Christ. It’s not about Love INC doing more stuff, it’s about seeing where the needs are and encouraging the churches to step out and do what Jesus would do in those situations.”

In keeping with a tradition started by Frodermann, Wede said the agency will continue to welcome community members into Love INC every Tuesday noon in prayer for the community.

The agency welcomes volunteers and donations of items to assist families, regularly releasing a list of unmet needs to local churches in hopes of getting the help to those most in need.

As Wede phases out of his responsibilities at the YMCA — his last day teaching the aquanastics class is Friday, and he will oversee the JC Learn to Swim Program in May — he’s looking forward to continuing his ministry, just at a new location.

A native of Sherburn, Wede and his wife Teresa moved to Worthington in 1994. They have five children: Caleb, an electronic technician at Bedford Industries; Camila, a senior at Worthington High School; Abigail, a ninth-grader; Nicole, a seventh-grader; and Anaka, a fifth-grader.

Love INC of Worthington is based at 515 S. Shore Drive and may be reached at 727-7291.