The crash happened about 6 a.m. on Highway 210 at milepost 56 near Vining when a semi pulling a trailer heading west crossed over the centerline and struck a car that traveling east, according to a state patrol report.

The driver of the car, the 16-year-old male, was killed, the patrol said. He was the only occupant in the vehicle. The patrol hasn’t publicly identified him as of Thursday afternoon.

Jason R. Vadner, 34, was driving the semi, and his injuries aren’t considered life-threatening, the patrol said.

The crash remains under investigation.