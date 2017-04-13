Presentation on railroads planned for Sons of Norway meeting

will begin at 7 p.m. with a program about the history of railroads and trains.

Local Windom resident and train enthusiast Phil Anderson will give the presentation about railroads. Anderson has had his interest in trains since he was 10 years old growing up in Sioux Falls, S.D., where there were four rail lines coming through. He has taken photos since he was young, and more recently has videotaped various unique and odd aspects of trains and rail incidents over the years. In addition, Anderson has also been an avid model train collector.

Refreshments will be served at the meeting. The public is invited to attend this presentation free of charge. Guests are always welcome at any Lodge meeting.

For more information about Sons of Norway or the April meeting, contact Harvey Pedersen, Sons of Norway President, at (507) 445-3188.