The Federal Bureau of Investigation is actively investigating a shooting incident that took place Thursday, April 13, on the Lower Brule Indian Reservation, according to Jeffrey Van Nest, media coordinator for the FBI Office in Minneapolis.

Shortly before 9 a.m., a Bureau of Indian Affairs officer responded to a report of a suspect who pulled out a weapon in a housing area on the reservation, according to Nedra Darling, spokeswoman for the Office of the Assistant Secretary of Indian Affairs.

The officer made contact with the suspect, who was driving a dark blue Chevrolet Impala, but the driver accelerated toward the officer, Darling said. The officer was not injured but shot at the vehicle in response. Darling was uncertain about the cause of the suspect's injuries, but believed the officer's gunshot wounded the suspect.

Lyman County Sheriff Steve Manger said his office was called at about 9 a.m. to assist in locating the Impala with dealership license plates.

"At that point in time, my cellphone was going crazy along with the radio, so I couldn't even tell you for sure (what time it ended)," Manger said. "I think I fielded probably 50 phone calls this morning."

Darling said law enforcement were able to locate, surround and stop the vehicle. No officers were injured during the incident.

Darling did not know the suspect's identity, and Van Nest declined to provide further details, although he said there is "no further threat to public safety."

Van Nest did not say which agencies were involved, but the South Dakota Department of Public Safety confirmed the South Dakota Highway Patrol assisted during the incident.