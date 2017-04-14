Fire breaks out at Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas
A fire broke at the Bellagio Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 13, prompting authorities to temporarily close off part of the the famed strip of casinos.
Flames could be seen coming from the roof of the Bellagio. Fire officials closed down traffic on the strip for an hour to attend to the fire.
No injuries were immediately reported.
The fire was reported to authorities around 11 p.m.
Authorities have not offered any details about what started the fire.