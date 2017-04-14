Naloxone, also commonly known by the brand name Narcan, has been shown to be an effective counteragent to overdoses of heroin, fentanyl and other street and prescription opioids, Minnesota Health Commissioner Dr. Ed Ehlinger said during a press conference Friday, April 14.

A state law, written by Sen. Chris Eaton, D-Brooklyn Center, and passed in 2016, allows people to get naloxone from pharmacies across the state without prescription. Health officials have been working with pharmacies to implement the new law, which went into effect Jan. 1.

“This expanded pharmacy access gives people one more option for getting this potentially life-saving drug,” Ehlinger said. “We are encouraging people who are concerned about their opiate use or that of someone close to them to keep naloxone on hand in case of an emergency.”

Ehlinger said knowing how to use naloxone isn’t just for users of opioids, but for friends and family of those with opiate prescriptions or drug habits.

“Just like learning CPR or having an epi pen on hand for emergencies, we want Minnesotans to learn this skill and have naloxone on hand,” Ehlinger said.

Naloxone has no negative effects to those not experiencing an opiate overdose, said health department medical director Dr. Ruth Lynfield. She said symptoms of an opiate overdose include unresponsiveness, slow or shallow breathing, lips that have turned blue or gray, and pinpoint pupils.

Naloxone comes as an injection or a nasal spray. Each form is equally effective and takes 2-5 minutes to take effect. Officials did note the drug has no negative effects on people not suffering from opiate overdoses, and some stronger opioids require multiple doses.

The effects of naloxone last from 30-45 minutes, Lynfield said. She emphasized the first thing to do if you find someone with an opiate overdose is to call 911.

“The goal of naloxone is to keep the person alive until first responders arrive,” she said.

Since 2000, overdose deaths in Minnesota have increased by more than 400 percent, according to the state health department. Eaton has championed the fight against the spread of opioid abuse since the death of her daughter by a heroin overdose in 2007.

“We’re in an epidemic, a crisis, whatever you want to call it,” said Eaton, who also wrote Steve’s Law, which allows law enforcement to carry and administer naloxone. “I hate the thought of even one more family going through the trauma that I did.”

The naloxone protocol is just part of an effort by state officials to address expanding opioid use. Minnesota is one of eight states part of a national effort to expand access to opioid addiction treatment. The partnership will address opiate use among disproportionately affected groups, including women, Native Americans and the incarcerated.

“While the makers of these prescription painkillers are making billions in profits, Minnesotans are dying and our public health system is overwhelmed by the demands for prevention, treatment and recovery,” said Lt. Gov. Tina Smith in a press release. “ Minnesota is taking some important first steps, but we need to do more. This new partnership will help us learn and develop even better strategies to fight opioid addiction.”