Neugebauers add space, style to existing home

The young couple, married since 2009 and blessed with two children (son Dyson, 5, and daughter Kinsley, 4), had lived during the early years of their marriage about four miles southeast of Worthington.

But Dusty, an owner of 266 Ag Service, longed to go “home” to his family’s farmland in rural Bigelow, so when the opportunity arose for the Neugebauers to purchase the property, they quickly pursued it.

“It was Dusty’s dream to live on his home place,” confirmed Tiffany, a sixth-grade teacher at Worthington Middle School. “So we bought it from his grandpa.”

With a goal of making the existing 1972 rambler their home for life, however, the couple immediately created a plan for adding to and remodeling the structure.

“It originally had three small bedrooms and an unfinished basement,” explained Tiffany. “We wanted to get the house the way we’d like it to be from the get-go, partly because we didn’t want to wait to make improvements until after our kids were gone.

“We’d like to be able to have their birthday parties at our house, and have it be a place where they can easily host their friends.”

The Neugebauers, who are both 2000 Worthington High School graduates, hadn’t counted on their rural Worthington home selling quite as fast as it did, so coinciding with the start of construction efforts on their “new” home in March 2016 came the need for them to temporarily relocate.

“We spent seven months living in Dusty’s mom’s basement,” laughed Tiffany. “But it was over the summer, so it didn’t seem quite that long.”

The project involved gutting the house’s interior and doubling the square footage, with the addition of two bedrooms, two bathrooms and a family room on the main floor.

A full basement that still awaits finishing (it’s been sheet rocked but awaits painting and flooring) was also included; it will eventually contain two bedrooms that the couple expects to fill with visiting friends and relatives. The old basement is now being used for storage.

“We moved everything around inside,” explained Tiffany. “For instance, the old living room is now the dining room, and we created a ‘window’ from the kitchen into the living room.”

Now, the Neugebauers have three main-floor bedrooms and a half-bath/powder room. A master bath is adjacent to the master bedroom, while the children share a Jack-and-Jill bathroom (painted a vibrant lime green).

A toy room may later function as an office/study area, but for now Neugebauer says it’s a great place for the kids’ many playthings.

The home’s main living spaces are tastefully decorated in calming and sophisticated shades of light gray and brown. Kitchen cabinets are made of dark rustic cherry wood, while the doors and wood trim are composed of dark knotty alder, Tiffany reported. Laminate made the cut for countertops and flooring in the kitchen and dining room.

One of Tiffany’s favorite custom features? The distinctive wooden pillars that frame the dining area (which is punctuated with a lone black wall) and informally separate it from the kitchen.

“I wanted pillars somewhere — they were a must-have, and we found a place for them,” confirmed Tiffany.

The Neugebauers selected gray leather furniture for the living room, which pops with red accessories.

Brighter colors grace the children’s bedrooms and reflect their personalities and preferences.

“Dyson’s room is ‘John Deere green,’ and Kinsley has a light lavender with Princess Ariel accents,” noted Tiffany.

Local contractors, vendors and service providers were largely responsible for the successful outcome. A short list includes Todd Rogers of Reading as contractor; Al Madison of Lamperts (“All of our materials were from there,” said Tiffany); cabinets by Isaac Joens Woodworking; Brewster Heating & Cooling; furniture and flooring from Rune’s; Russell Tiling LLC of Bigelow for digging/excavating; paint from Diamond Vogel; and electrical work by Duane Burkard of Wilmont.

“It was a very big job, but we don’t plan to move, ever,” proclaimed Tiffany, adding that they were able to move into their “new” home on Nov. 7, 2016.

Currently, the young family enjoys outdoor activities (like boating on Lake Okabena), and the Neugebauer children delight in riding their bikes up and down the driveway.

“They love it here,” said Tiffany of the couple’s kids and their easy adaptation to their dad’s home place. “They didn’t think we lived on a real ‘farm’ before.

“They’re proud to live on a farm, even though we don’t have animals here — but there are tractors and combines.

“I guess if one of the kids decides to farm when they’re older, we may have to move,” Tiffany concluded. “Otherwise, this is where we’re staying.”