Isaac Alftron has created Trigger, a service that lets Twitter users engage in "retaliatory giving" when they see something on the network they regard as outrageous or beyond the pale. With a quick follow-up tweet, they can almost instantly make a donation to an opposing cause of their choosing.

Let's say a tweet about President Trump makes you so mad that you want to make an American Civil Liberties Union donation. Or suppose you spot a tweet you think is running roughshod on the Second Amendment, and you want give the National Rifle Association some money.

With Trigger, this is all but effortless.

The service "focuses on enabling those motivated by infuriating, vitriolic social media posts to donate to the nonprofit organization of their choice," Alftron said. "Instead of leaving petty comments or stewing over it, people can do something better with real meaning and give, feeling vindicated and instantly gratified."

Here's how Trigger works. When people see a tweet that "triggers" them, to use Alftron's terminology, they reply to the post and add three crucial bits of information: a dollar amount, the Twitter handle of that donation's recipient organization, and the #triggergive hashtag.

Once this tweet is transmitted, Trigger servers begin churning on the back end. If the organization receiving the donation is already on Trigger's list of such recipient entities, it gets the donation within days. If not, Alftron gets it set up to receive its donations via the Stripe payment-processing service.

Individual Trigger users must also be registered with the service, and have credit-card numbers on file. Those who attempt to send #triggergive tweets but don't have Trigger accounts are prompted to create them.

Apart from their donations, which can be one-time or recurring events, individual users pay a monthly $1.79 fee.

Alftron has at times called Trigger an "app," which he acknowledges is not entirely accurate since there's nothing to install on smartphone or tablet. It, instead, operates entirely via its website regardless of device, handheld or otherwise.

So who is donating, and to whom? Activity on the service is left-leaning by a huge margin so far, Alftron said. In the Trump age, the "ACLU is number one by leaps and bounds" as a recipient, he noted. Planned Parenthood is also popular on the service.

Among right-leaning Trigger users, the National Rifle Association is the most popular recipient at the moment, Alftron added.

Alftron, a 2001 Edina High School grad who remained a Minnesota resident until a recent move to the Dallas area, said he got the idea for Trigger after going on Facebook "and seeing meme after meme that frustrated and annoyed me.

"Every time I saw one of those I wanted to make a donation to the opposing side," he said. "I wondered whether I could make that automatic."

His internally funded startup consists of himself and a small complement of contract programmers he brings on as needed.

Trigger launched first on Twitter because that was the easiest to pull off, but Facebook support is "six to eight weeks out," Alftron said.

As for which way Alftron ideologically leans, he said, "I keep my politics to myself."

