Drodofsky's first court appearance on the felony charge is April 19 in the Kandiyohi County Courthouse.

According to the criminal complaint, the club became suspicious after the new board treasure began looking into the club's financials and noticed irregularities, including a number of charges made on the club credit card by Drodofsky.

As the club continued its internal investigation, Drodofsky met with the club's board president and admitted to misappropriating an estimated $96,000 of club funds over a four-year period. The complaint said Drodofsky wanted to make things right, including paying the money back with interest and fees. On Jan. 15, 2016 Drodofsky signed a termination agreement and gave the club a check for $45,000. He also gave the club board a signed letter, saying he was in the wrong and apologized for taking the money. Five days later Drodofsky gave the club board secretary a second check for $55,000.

The criminal complaint filed in the case said the country club hired an independent auditor to review its finances, and the Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office also assigned an officer to the investigation. After looking at the transactions of several club credit cards, the investigation concluded charges made by Drodofsky were for personal use. The auditor also found 19 unexplained checks made out to Drodofsky for the sum total of $32,900, and another 50 unexplained checks made out to cash for $23,035. The total of personal credit card expenses and unexplained checks added up to $292,025.

Drodofsky served as the pro and general manager for the Little Crow Country Club from January 2003 until his termination in January 2016. He was the first to be appointed as general manager for the operations of the public course located between Spicer and New London.

If convicted, Drodofsky faces up to 20 years in prison and a $100,000 fine.