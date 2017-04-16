Delia, 16, a junior at Avalon Charter School in St. Paul, turned to the Ann Bancroft Foundation for help. The foundation, which the polar explorer started 20 years ago, awards grants of up to $500 to Minnesota girls to help them realize their dreams.

Delia raised the rest of the $3,600 fee with a part-time job and the help of family and friends. She got to spend two weeks in northern Thailand in August 2016, volunteering at elephant camps, studying elephant behavior and conserving their habitat.

She now knows how to avoid elephant rash, build a dam out of bamboo and determine whether an elephant is happy.

"If they flap their ears a bunch, that tends to mean they're more active and alert and happy," Delia said. "Just because an elephant has sad eyes, that doesn't mean it's sad. That may just be its face. You can't personify elephants."

Since 1997, the Ann Bancroft Foundation has awarded $1.4 million to 3,900 Minnesota girls from age 5 through high school graduation. The "Dare to Dream" grants fund art, cultural, leadership, educational and outdoor/wilderness experiences; "Let Me Play" grants are earmarked for sports, athletic and dance equipment or participation fees. The grants are awarded in the spring and fall; a volunteer adult mentor works with each grant recipient.

Grants have helped pay for 50-day trips to the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, transportation to Paris for climate talks, biology camp, piano lessons, AAU basketball team fees and dance classes.

"If you can give a girl a positive experience out of their realm, their eyes open up," Bancroft said in a phone interview from her Scandia home last week. "Experience has so much power. It can help us connect to the world around us. It doesn't have to be big, it doesn't have to be expensive, but it can change everything. It can change the way the world spins for a young girl."

Last year, the foundation awarded grants averaging $465 to 87 percent of the 356 girls who applied. "Our goal is to fund the majority of requests," said Sara Fenlason, the foundation's executive director. "We try to make this easy. We want to be a 'yes' in a sea of 'no's.' Young girls hear 'no' all the time. We want to be the 'yes.' "

At the end of her experience, each grant recipient is asked to write or talk about what they learned.

"One of the young women who went to the Arctic for 50 days said to me, 'I guess I needed to be alone in the silence for that long to be able to hear my own voice,' " Fenlason said. "I thought to myself, 'You're 17—how are you thinking like that?' I am in awe of these women. I can't imagine spending 50 days alone in the wilderness. I just can't."

Polar adventures

Bancroft, 61, was the first woman to reach both the North and South poles. In 1986, she and Will Steger and six other explorers drove dogsleds to the North Pole; seven years later, she successfully led the American Women's Expedition to the South Pole.

She made history again in 2001 when she and her polar-trekking partner Liv Arnesen, 60, of Norway, became the first women to cross Antarctica.

Bancroft likes to tell the story of a Hmong girl from the Frogtown neighborhood in St. Paul who was among the first group applying for grants. The girl wrote in her application that her dream was to take driver's education.

"It's, like, where did you come up with that?" Bancroft said. "But as we started to read her application, taking driver's ed was her dream at the moment because she needed to get momma to work; she needed to take her siblings to various things. She was a mechanism in that family system, and it was really important to her, and it was out of her family's scope. That was an eye-opener, one that I will never forget."

Another girl received a grant that helped her achieve her dream of swimming with a manatee in Florida. After the program was over, the girl wrote a letter to the foundation, Bancroft said. "She wrote, 'Dear ABF, You over-delivered. I didn't just swim with one manatee, I swam with 100.' "

"I talked to her years later, and she's now a marine biologist," Bancroft said. "Sometimes it hits, and it's OK if it doesn't hit — it's really about an experience — but in her case, there was tremendous follow-through."

During a talk in a school gymnasium in southern Minnesota last year, the teacher introducing Bancroft asked the students who had received an Ann Bancroft Foundation grant to stand up. "I'm getting goose bumps just talking about it," Bancroft said. "Six kids stood up in this little school. I just couldn't believe it; my knees went weak."

Next: water projects

Bancroft and Arnesen, who co-own an exploration company called Bancroft Arnesen Explore, are now focusing on drawing attention to global water concerns. In 2015, the women—along with team members from India, Israel, South Africa, New Zealand, Chile and China—traveled to India for a 1,600-mile, 60-day expedition along the Ganges River.

The next expedition, dubbed "Access Water: A Journey From Hope to Action," will be on the Mississippi River this fall. The group will travel for 60 days, departing in mid-September, Bancroft said.

Her Minneapolis-based foundation is growing. In the past three years, it has hired three paid staff members; before that, the foundation had been run by Bancroft and volunteer board members. The foundation, which has an annual budget of $600,000, is funded entirely by contributions from individual, foundation and corporate sources. The yearly granting budget has quadrupled since the foundation began; it awarded $144,154 in grants in 2016.

"We need to get the word out (about the foundation) because we need to distribute more funds," Fenlason said. "It does not take a large dollar impact to change a girl's life."