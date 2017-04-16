That was the traditional location for a levee, but the flood of 1997 was different than the others, said the former city engineer.

"I've never seen currents like that. It just chewed that levee up," he said last week in recalling the flood.

On April 17, the river broke through the levee, flowing into the school and about 30 area homes, according to accounts from the time. Today, many homes along the river are gone. The city bought them out and replaced them with long stretches of earthen levees.

The lasting lesson that Bittner said he learned from losing the flood fight in Oak Grove, one of several areas lost to the flood that year, was that some areas are just too difficult to protect.

"You have to understand what you can protect and what you can't protect," he said.

By 2009, when Fargo-Moorhead faced an even bigger flood and a more desperate flood fight, many homes in Oak Grove and other vulnerable neighborhoods were gone.

Bittner and other officials involved in both flood fights say the lessons they learned in the 1997 flood helped a lot in 2009. And much of what they learned is still used to fight floods here.

"We learned about emergency management operations in '97, and we took it to the next level in '09," said Pat Zavoral, who, as public works director, was the top staff member overseeing the 1997 flood fight before retiring in 2015 as city administrator.

"If we hadn't had 1997 what could 2009 have looked like? I doubt we would've been successful," said Moorhead City Engineer Bob Zimmerman, who managed the city sewage system at the time.

First of many

The 1997 flood was the biggest Fargo-Moorhead had fought at that time with a river gauge reading of 39.7 feet. The only flood for which records are available that rivaled it was the 1897 flood at 39.1 feet. So, for 100 years, the cities had no experience fighting such huge floods.

"That was the worst flood up to that time," said Bruce Furness, who was mayor then.

Until 1997, the city of Fargo didn't coordinate flood fights at all because flooding never threatened whole neighborhoods, according to the city's lessons-learned reports and interviews with city officials. The city just provided sand and sandbags to homeowners and let them do the work. It didn't even have flood maps that showed where the water would be at river levels higher than 37 feet except for in a few areas, such as lift stations.

The city of Moorhead, which sits on higher ground than Fargo, had storm-sewer outlets that didn't have gates to prevent backwash because the water never got that high. The city had park garbage trucks on some low-lying manholes to prevent water gushing out, according to Zimmerman.

Lay of the land

Today, contour maps and aerial photos of the Red River Valley are available to anyone with access to the internet, a legacy of the 1997 flood fight.

When the National Weather Service issued a forecast suggesting a record or near-record flood on Feb. 14 that year, the city of Fargo only had federal flood plain maps to work from, and those maps didn't show where water would go past 36 feet.

Bittner said he remembers Dennis Walaker — the former mayor, who died in 2014, was then operations manager for public works — calling him on the way back from that weather service briefing. "'Mark,' he said, 'Tell me what I need to do. I have experience up to 35 feet. Higher than that I don't know what we got to do.'"

Bittner, as city engineer, was tasked with producing maps that showed elevations up to 40 feet. Using aerial photos taken in 1995, he and his team worked day and night to suss out elevation data for the maps.

City staff would use the maps to formulate a flood-fighting strategy that initially focused on building levees in five high-risk areas along the river, Oak Grove among them, but eventually to make tough decisions in the south end that cut off some homes.

The maps were also critical in motivating homeowners and volunteers by showing them where they were most needed, according to Zavoral.

Flow of information

In 2009, the city provided a constant stream of information about its flood fight through the news media, online and staff answering phone calls. In so doing, it was able to mobilize thousands of residents and volunteers to join government workers in the effort.

That, too, is a legacy of the 1997 flood.

Furness said the city figured about 5,000 volunteers came to help, many out-of-town from places such as the Twin Cities. "I was amazed when we tabulated that number. Could be more than that," he said.

Volunteers filled most of the 3.5 million sandbags that were eventually used and helped pile them on dikes.

Zavoral said with such a big flood fight, the cooperation of the public was more important than ever. "If you're going to protect the city, you're going to have to go on private property," he said. "Whether you sandbag or you put in a dirt levee or whatever, people needed to know what the city was going to do."

Overland flood

One of the biggest surprises of the 1997 flood for Fargo was the danger posed by overland flooding.

Zavoral said he could still remember flying upstream of Fargo with Furness, Walaker and Bittner. Where the Wild Rice River met the Red, he said, they saw a lake eight miles wide and 16 miles long headed towards the city.

There hadn't been enough water in previous floods for overland flooding to occur so the city had no plans for that contingency. With little time to spare, the city built an emergency levee along 52nd Avenue South, cutting off some 200 homes in the Green Fields subdivision. Then, fearing flooding along Rose Creek, the city built a secondary levee along 40th Avenue South, cutting off another 600 homes.

Residents on the wet side of that levee felt abandoned and they were angry.

Zavoral described a scene right out of a movie. As he and the mayor went to Green Fields to deliver the bad news, an angry crowd rocked their car, he said.

The residents ultimately were reassured when Furness said he told them the city would still help them build their own levees, which ended up saving their homes.

In 2009, when the threat of overland flooding was worse, the city was ready with plan, having identified areas at risk.

Today, it's the 2009 flood that's best remembered by Fargo residents as the big one. The second biggest flood, the 1997 flood, isn't talked about as much.

But it very much laid the foundation for every subsequent flood fight, Zimmerman said.

"Our previous flood fighting experience always drew upon the most recent flood event," he said.

Remembering '97 as diversion breaks ground

The Fargo-Moorhead Diversion Authority will commemorate the 1997 flood fight at 1 p.m. Monday, April 17, at a groundbreaking for the flood diversion at a construction site near Horace.

The timing of the event is the 20th anniversary of the Red River cresting in Fargo-Moorhead. The location at the intersection of Cass County Roads 17 and 16 is the site of the inlet structure that will be part of dam controlling flow into the diversion channel.

The $2.2 billion flood control project is aimed at protecting Fargo-Moorhead from flooding.

"For over 20 years, we've all experienced the unbelievable stories of heartache and heroism from the floods of 1997 and 2009, along with the impact they have made upon the lives of citizens in Fargo-Moorhead and the surrounding area," Tim Mahoney, authority chairman and mayor of Fargo, said in a news release. "Our people have waited patiently for many years for this moment and now the wait is finally over. We are officially breaking ground on the project that will keep us safe from flooding."

If the weather is foul, the event will move to the Fargodome.