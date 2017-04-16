‘PLUNGE! into 4-H’ camp taking registrations

The camp is open to all 6th through 8th grade 4-H members and/or youths interested in joining 4-H. The two-day event begins at 5 p.m. April 28 and ends at 5 p.m. April 29.

At camp, youth are able to take part in wall climbing, horseback riding, archery, team building challenges, nature hikes, campfires, service projects and more.

Visit https://form.jotform.com/4Hregion1/4-h-plunge-2017 to register. Pre-registration is due April 25. For more information, contact your local ISU Extension and Outreach office: Ashley Peters in Osceola County, (712) 754-3648 or akpeters@iastate.edu; or Jill Postma in Lyon County, (712) 472-2576 or jpostma@iastate.edu.