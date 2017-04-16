Earth Day celebration planned

Hear all about Audubon’s life and work during an Earth Day celebration at 6 p.m. April 21 at the Pearson Lakes Art Center, 2279 170th St., Okoboji. The Dickinson County Conservation Board and art center will host storyteller Brian “Fox” Ellis to share the tale of Audubon’s explorations.

The Earth Day Celebration is a free show, although donations will be accepted. The Pearson Lakes Art Center will also have a full bar that audience members may purchase drinks from before the show.

For more information, visit dickinsoncountynaturecenter.com or call (712) 336-6352.