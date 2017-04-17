Later in the day, the city's school board accepted the resignation of Brandon Mark Bjerknes, 34.

Bjerknes appeared in court with private attorney Peter Wold and demanded a speedy trial after entering the plea.

Bjerknes was arrested March 23 and charged March 24 with two counts of engaging in electronic communication relating to or describing sexual conduct with a child. He bailed out of jail after he was arraigned March 24.

A criminal complaint against Bjerknes accuses him of using the name “Brett Larson” on Facebook, Snapchat and email accounts in order to communicate with children. Bjerknes allegedly claimed he was a student at a now-closed Duluth school.

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office began investigating the “Brett Larson” accounts in January 2017. Facebook provided investigators with an IP address related to the account, which the Sheriff’s Office later learned was associated with the address assigned to Bjerknes.

On March 21, after executing a search warrant at the 8300 block of White Oak Street NE, investigators seized and searched a cell phone, on which they found Snapchat conversations under the username BrettLarson6969. Investigators allegedly found sexual conversations with two children aged 13 and 14.

The complaint states that Bjerknes told investigators he knew the victims were younger than 15, and that all of the conversations took place between January and March of 2017.

Bjerknes was placed on paid administrative leave on March 20, the same day Bemidji Area Schools administrators learned of a Sheriff’s Department complaint about him.

Superintendent Jim Hess said Bjerknes was never referred for discipline and had no formal complaints in his personnel file.

Bemidji Area Schools board members were scheduled to discuss the charges against Bjerknes in a closed school board meeting Monday night, but district staff received a resignation letter from him Monday morning. The board unanimously approved a measure in its consent agenda Monday night that accepted Bjerknes' resignation and released him from his employment contract.

Bjerknes was first hired by the district before the 2005-2006 school year, and was named the middle school’s assistant principal in 2014.

In a statement released after Bjerknes’ arrest, Bemidji Area Schools said safety was a priority.

“All complaints regarding school district employees are taken seriously and will work with all appropriate agencies to ensure that a comprehensive investigation is completed,” the statement said.

Bjerknes declined to comment following the plea on Monday, though his attorney Wold stated that in the United States, Minnesota and Beltrami County everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty and requested that the media “start with that.”

Wold was an attorney for former Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson when the football star faced child abuse charges in 2014.

A pretrial hearing for Bjerknes is tentatively scheduled for May 17.