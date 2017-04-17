Nobles County marking Severe Weather Awareness Week

Last May, instances of unexpected severe weather caught Nobles County residents off-guard. On May 24, incoming thunderstorms created a funnel cloud about three miles north of Bigelow, while powerful winds attacked most of the county.

Fortunately, the funnel cloud never turned into a tornado, so it wasn’t an emergency situation. But many residents and business owners were left wondering, “what if it was?”

Nobles County Emergency Management Director Joyce Jacobs got several calls after that day from business owners who effectively said “hey, we really didn’t have a plan.”

This Thursday, Tornado Drill Day will give businesses, schools, churchgoers and everyone else a chance to practice their tornado routine.

The National Weather Service will issue a simulated tornado watch at 1 p.m., followed by a simulated tornado warning at 1:45 p.m. At that time, Nobles County will activate its outdoor warning siren system — schools, businesses and other facilities are encouraged to conduct a tornado drill at this time to practice their tornado sheltering plans.

A second, later drill, meant to allow families as well as businesses open late and churches to practice their preparedness and sheltering plans, will take place at 6:45 p.m.

In southwest Minnesota, where weather can change on a dime, Jacobs stressed the importance of having a plan.

“I think of Main Street businesses where if you have clientele in the store — what are going to do with them?” Jacobs said. “You need to have space to shelter them. That’s why planning ahead is important for businesses — to make sure people have a safe place to go to.”

Jacobs sent out instructions to those interesting in crafting a plan. The most important tip during a tornado is to seek shelter inside a sturdy building. Once inside, go to the lowest floor, avoid windows and crouch as low as possible to the floor, facing down with hands covering your head. In a building with many windows such as a church or storefront, an interior bathroom, hallway or storage room without windows is the best bet.

According to Jacobs, the emergency sirens are an outdoor warning system. They are intended to alert people who are outside that they need to go inside and listen to local media or a trusted source of information, and find out what is happening in their area and what actions they need to take. Jacobs added there is no such thing as an all-clear siren.

“If you hear a siren, you need to go inside and find out what is happening,” she said.

“This is really and opportunity for us to all practice. Whether we’re doing it at home with our family, at the workplace or while volunteering somewhere, we all need to practice.”

Detailed instructions can be found online at: https://goo.gl/O2Drox.