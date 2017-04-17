Food pantry campaign nets $67,851

The Worthington Regional Health Care Foundation (WRHCF) matched the pantry’s funds raising efforts and gave it a $30,000 check. The campaign also raised 33,515 pounds of food.

“It certainly fits the mission of the foundation, and this obviously adds a great service to the community and supports many people,” WRHCF Executive Director Jeff Rotert said. “Again, it also shows the generosity of the Worthington people to meet the goals to raise the money so we can keep providing nutritious food to residents of the area.”

Several members of the Manna Food Pantry board of directors, along with Rotert and Manna Food Pantry Coordinator Linda Sanchez, gathered Monday morning at Westminster Presbyterian church to celebrate the end of the campaign.

“I want to thank the public for all the donations because if it wasn't for those donations, both monetary and food-wise, we would be … hurting for the next year,” Sanchez said.

Although Sanchez noted that the pantry’s $75,000 goal wasn’t met, she’s thankful for the efforts of donors and volunteers.

“We didn’t quite match that (the goal), but that's OK because they always say to set your goals high,” Sanchez said. “It’s something to strive for next year, and we will make it.”

Sanchez explained that the acquisition of walk-in freezers and coolers enabled the pantry to receive more fresh vegetables and fruit.

“We are able to keep more fresh stuff on hand, which the clients love,” Sanchez said. “It’s much more nutritional for of all of us — we all know that — so that is our motto (this year), ‘fresh is best.’ So hopefully we can move forward with that.”

Sanchez received helped this year from her grandson, Lucas Nelson, 14, who went door to door asking for donations. He was able to raise $1,151.25 in four days.

“I decided to help when my grandma because we were really low in our goal of $75,000,” Nelson said.

Nelson knocked on more than 100 homes in town after school and asked residents to help him reach his $1,000 goal.

“We went out there for four evenings, and I would drop him off at the end of the block and I would just sit and wait while he was done,” Sanchez said.

Nelson and Sanchez were greatly surprised by people’s generosity, with some residents donating up to $100.

“When he got the $100 check, he was further down the block, and if he would have had wings he would have been flying because he was excited,” Sanchez said. “As soon as he was walking back to the van, I could tell it was a big donation.”

It’s not the first time Nelson has stepped up to help Manna Food Pantry. He has been a volunteer for more than two years, helping stocking shelves or do any other task his grandmother asks of him.

“God is telling me that I need to do this,” Nelson said. “I just want to keep helping them to buy much more food so people can get what they need. Whenever I go out and I see people on the streets saying ‘I am starving, please help,’ it just makes me feel really bad.”

Nelson said experiencing the great response from residents has only encouraged him to set a new $2,000 goal for next year. He added that he plans to keep helping the organization for many more years, hoping one day to take his grandma’s position.