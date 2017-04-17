Southwest Bowbenders to celebrate 35 years

The local range hosts winter leagues, summer leagues, youth programs, JOAD (Junior Olympics Archery Development) leagues and an assortment of other options for its members in a facility available 24-7.

To celebrate its 35th anniversary, Southwest Bowbenders will host a gathering along with its annual awards banquet and membership meeting April 29 at the archery range. Past and current members, as well as those interested in joining, are welcome. A social will be from 3 to 6 p.m., with the meal at 6 p.m. and a short meeting and election of officers to begin at 7 p.m.

“We want to try and get as many people out here,” said Kevin Klaassen, president of the organization. “Worthington can be real proud that Southwest Bowbenders is one of a handful of archery organizations still going in southwest Minnesota.

“We’re very proud that our membership has stayed so strong to keep us here for 35 years,” he added. “We want to recognize that. Without all of those members past and present, we probably wouldn’t be here.”

Poncho White is one of the founding members of Southwest Bowbenders.

“There was about half a dozen of us that shot over in Windom for their winter league and we decided to give it a whirl and start here,” White said of the organization’s beginnings.

They pooled their pocket change after discussing the idea one day and had enough money to purchase postage stamps to mail letters to people they thought would support an archery range.

The Southwest Bowbenders officially formed in 1982 with 35 members, renting gym space in the Reading Community Center for one night a week, with the option to rent it for a weekend if they wanted to have a special shoot, shared John Steinle, a 34-year member and an integral leader in the organization’s success.

“We shot up there for 10 years,” added White, noting that the group purchased its present archery range — a former chicken coop — in 1989, and completed renovations in time to begin the 1990-1991 season just south of Worthington.

“Worthington Excavating donated a lot of material, labor and equipment,” White said of the work to transform the building. “Everything in here was volunteer work.”

A few investors helped make Southwest Bowbenders a reality, including Nina Gordon, who contributed $20,000.

“We paid her off early through memberships and various activities,” White said, adding that there were approximately 75 members upon moving to Worthington — eventually growing to more than 300.

“At one time we were the largest member archery club in the state of Minnesota,” White said.

With a current membership of nearly 150, Southwest Bowbenders has members as young as seven and as old as 85 actively shooting in leagues or programs. The largest share of the membership hails from northwest Iowa, with Minnesota members traveling from up to an hour away.

Though people may join the Bowbenders at any time, the membership year runs from Nov. 1 through Oct. 31.

Southwest Bowbenders has 10 USA Archery-certified instructors, according to Steinle, and the organization teaches archery through District 518 Community Education twice per year, in April and October. The community ed classes have been going strong since 1984.

The Bowbenders also lends out some of their equipment to Heron Lake Elementary as part of a National Archery in the Schools program.

A variety of youth groups visit the archery range throughout the year to learn about the Bowbenders, from 4-H clubs to youths in the Osceola County Conservation group.

“We’re loaded with opportunity if people can just recognize that we’re here,” Klaassen said. “We’re trying to raise the awareness because we think there’s a lot of potential here.”

“Archery is a sport for everyone, regardless of your abilities,” added Steinle. “A lot of the younger people have their high school sports, but high school sports only cater to a certain amount of students, where we can cater to anyone. You only have so many people on the basketball team or volleyball team. We can be an activity they can be involved in and have the opportunity to participate in local, state and national tournaments.”

Archers in the Southwest Bowbenders have achieved a range of success over the years, from national championships to individuals shooting perfect scores. They also see quite a few Robin Hood awards each year — honors for archers who shoot one arrow inside another.

For more information or to become a member of the Southwest Bowbenders, contact the archery range at 376-6262 or John Steinle at 370-0597. To learn more about their events, follow the Southwest Bowbenders on Facebook.