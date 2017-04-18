Arbor Day event is April 28 at Minnesota West
WORTHINGTON — Minnesota West Community and Technical College Worthington campus, in partnership with the city of the Worthington and the Worthington Area Chamber of Commerce, will host an Arbor Day Celebration at 10 a.m. April 28.
The Arbor Day proclamation will be read near the Minnesota West regional stormwater retention pond on the southwest side of campus. Refreshments will be provided in the Commons following the Arbor Day presentation.
For more information, contact Gordy Heitkamp at 372-3465 or gordon.heitkamp@mnwest.edu.