YMCA to host Healthy Kids Day on Saturday

The event features activities such as a paper airplane contest, hopscotch, healthy snack provided by Hy-Vee, a coloring zone and more. The Y will be joined by local businesses, such as the Nobles County Library, for a craft, and the Worthington Police Department will be doing a K-9 Unit demonstration. Healthy Kids Day drawstring bags and bike helmets will be distributed while supplies last.

Healthy Kids Day, celebrated at more than 1,600 Ys across the country by over 1.2 million participants, works to get more kids moving and learning, creating habits that they continue all summer long.

“When a child is healthy, happy, motivated and excited, something amazing is inevitably going to result,” said Cory Greenway, the Worthington Area YMCA’s health and fitness director. “We believe in the potential of all children, and we strive to help kids find that potential within themselves.

“A child’s development is never on vacation and Healthy Kids Day is a great opportunity to educate families and motivate kids to stay active in spirit, mind and body throughout the summer.”

Door prizes this year include drawings for six-month youth memberships for non-members and drawings for summer sport/swimming lesson programming for members.

For more information, contact Greenway at 376-6197 ext. 230 or by email at cory.greeway@ymcaworthington.org.