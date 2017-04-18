The engineering study will examine the feasibility of constructing a multi-purpose facility on the property. Currently proposed for the building is a new Nobles County Library, as well as classrooms and office space for ISD 518’s Early Childhood and Adult Basic Education programs.

Nobles County Administrator Tom Johnson said potential collaboration has been an ongoing discussion. In recent meetings with City Administrator Steve Robinson and ISD 518 Superintendent John Landgaard, the idea to refurbish the Campbell’s Soup site was raised.

“The mayor (Mike Kuhle) had this very high on his priority list to do a collaborative project to redevelop the Campbell’s Soup site,” Johnson said. “A good share of this site has to be used, by covenant, for public purpose, so it’s a very good fit from that perspective.”

While Johnson noted that the site isn’t ideal with its close proximity to the railroad, it is a good downtown location. He also said early childhood and adult education, a library and potentially the Nobles County Integration Collaborative are compatible departments.

“We basically are at a point where, if we want to move forward, it would be time to hire an architect or firm to come up with an idea of what it would cost,” Johnson said. “There’s some other agencies in town that are compatible and also interested.”

The ISD 518 school board was also expected to act on the proposal Tuesday, while the Worthington City Council will likely address the idea Monday.

Johnson said the county’s share for the study could come from the Library Building Fund, which has a balance of $15,000.

Commissioner Bob Demuth Jr. asked Wolthuizen his thoughts on the multi-purpose facility proposal.

“What we’ve heard all along is we need to find relationships and collaborate,” Wolthuizen said. “We need to work toward a goal for a new library. I think, so far, this is the best collaborative project I’ve seen. It fulfills a lot of positives for Worthington and for Nobles County.”

Wolthuizen said the shared spaces are important and will save the entities money compared to developing a stand-alone building. However, he does have concerns with sound and safety with the property’s location.

Wolthuizen said the Nobles County Library Board has endorsed the building concept, though actual square footage has yet to be identified.

Commissioner Justin Ahlers, who cast the lone vote in opposition to collaborating on a study, said while he supports collaboration between the city, county and school district, the county has already authorized Nobles County Historical Society to apply for a $350,000 grant, which would require a county match.

Ahlers was reminded by Johnson that the NCHS grant request fell through, which then led Ahlers to ask what a library proposal would do to the historical society’s plans.

“If this project were to go forward, where does this put the armory project?” Ahlers asked. “If both of them go forward, what are we doing with the War Memorial Building?”

“That’s got to play out, in my eyes, I guess,” responded Demuth, noting he strongly supports a collaborative project.

“In 2011-2012, we were talking a $10- to $13 million library standalone. Now we have a free site and two partners,” Demuth said. “If we miss this opportunity, I don’t know that we’ll ever have the opportunity to make this come to fruition.”

The former Campbell’s Soup site was identified as a possible site for a new library a few years ago.

Commissioner Gene Metz asked why the county needed to take the lead on hiring an architect, saying there’s another entity that’s “a little more desperate to put this together than we are.”

“This is our first balloon and we all float equally together,” said Commissioner Matt Widboom. He said library staff knows better than commissioners the space needs, and there are a lot of other groups the county can talk with about collaboration if the city or the school district chooses not to participate.

Before Widboom moved to collaborate on the study, Ahlers reminded commissioners the county just spent $6.8 million on bonds for capital improvement projects and another $10 million on bonds for road and bridge projects.

“We did that all without an impact to the levy,” Ahlers said. “I think that money’s spent. How much more can we do without an impact to the levy?”

Johnson said it would depend on what the actual costs would be and the timing.

“We’re relying very heavily on our wind money for all of the previous projects,” Ahlers said, to which Johnson replied the bonds do not involve future wind proceeds.

Wolthuizen said there has to be a start to the process, and the study is the first step. Meanwhile, the library’s needs haven’t changed.

“The library plays a big component in the education of citizens in Nobles County,” Wolthuizen said. “If you don’t start the process now, you put it down the road another year and another year and then it doesn’t matter if you have money or not.

“It puts me and the library board in a tough position to know that we have needs,” he added.

Metz asked that partnering entities commit an equal amount to the study.

“If they can’t come up with $10,000 to help out, I question their ability to be a true partner,” Metz said.

In other business, the board:

Recognized Kathy Henderschiedt, environmental specialist, for 25 years of service, and Thelma Yager, collections officer in community services, for 15 years of service to Nobles County.

Approved a request from V&O Properties Inc. for a five-year tax abatement through the Nobles Home Initiative to construct a duplex at 1078 and 1088 S. Crailsheim Drive.

Approved the 2016 county feedlot and performance credit reports. Nobles County has 432 feedlots, with 56 feedlots comprised of more than 1,000 animal units.

Approved a request from Lismore Telephone to construct a communication hut on the Adrian Public Works site.