SD Highway Patrol makes major heroin bust near Rapid City

According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, two Washington state residents were arrested on drug-related charges following a March 31 morning traffic stop and foot pursuit on Interstate 90, just west of Rapid City.

When Highway Patrol Sgt. Matt Oxner stopped the vehicle, LeRoy Edwards Jr., 59, of Federal Way, allegedly grabbed several packages and ran from the scene. As Trooper Zac Bader and his police service dog Karma arrived on scene, Edwards was pursued and found without any drugs. Bader and Karma later found three vacuumed sealed packages of heroin totalling 1.7 pounds in the area.

Marijuana and cash were found in the vehicle.

Both Edwards and the driver, Randi Edwards, 59, of Everett, were arrested on drug-related charges.

The state Division of Criminal Investigation, Box Elder Police Department and Pennington County Sheriff's Office assisted Highway Patrol in the incident.