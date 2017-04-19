The 27-year-old former athlete's body was found hanging from a bed sheet April 19 at the Souza Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley, Mas, where he was serving a life sentence for the 2013 murder of an acquaintance, just days after he was found not guilty of killing two other people.

State police were investigating the circumstances of the death of the former rising star in the National Football League, and a coroner was performing an autopsy on Wednesday.

"There were no conversations or correspondence from Aaron to his family or legal team that would have indicated anything like this was possible," said lawyer Jose Baez, who successfully defended Hernandez in the double-murder trial. "Aaron was looking forward to an opportunity for a second chance to prove his innocence."

Baez called on authorities to "conduct a transparent and thorough investigation" and vowed his own examination of the death.

A prison spokesman told the Boston Globe that Hernandez had not been on a suicide watch and did not indicate that he intended to harm himself. The spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

"Mr. Hernandez hanged himself utilizing a bed sheet that he attached to his cell window," the state corrections commission said in a statement. "Mr. Hernandez also attempted to block his door from the inside by jamming the door with various items."

Hernandez's former agent, Brian Murphy, said on Twitter that he did not believe the athlete had killed himself.

"Absolutely no chance he took his own life," Murphy said. "Chico was not a saint, but my family and I loved him, and he would never take his own life."

Hernandez's two murder trials revealed a troubled man who often used illegal narcotics and at times believed strangers were challenging or disrespecting him.