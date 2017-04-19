The embattled news anchor and longtime pillar of Fox News was dropped Wednesday by the network he helped build amid a steady stream of allegations that he engaged in sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior toward women over the years.

"Over the past 20 years at Fox News, I have been extremely proud to launch and lead one of the most successful news programs in history, which has consistently informed and entertained millions of Americans and significantly contributed to building Fox into the dominant news network in television," O'Reilly said. "It is tremendously disheartening that we part ways due to completely unfounded claims. But that is the unfortunate reality many of us in the public eye must live with today. I will always look back on my time at Fox with great pride in the unprecedented success we achieved and with my deepest gratitude to all my dedicated viewers. I wish only the best for Fox News Channel."

On Tuesday, O'Reilly attorney Marc Kasowitz said the star anchor was the subject of a "smear campaign" fueled by far-left advocacy groups that were after him for political and financial gain. Kasowitz said he would be presenting "irrefutable evidence" that such a campaign was coordinated. He did not return a call seeking comment on Wednesday.