    Rep. Peterson to host opioid crisis forum

    By Forum News Service Today at 5:02 p.m.
    U.S. Rep. Collin Peterson of the 7th Congressional district in Minnesota. Forum News Service file photo

    SPICER, Minn. -- U.S. Rep. Collin Peterson will host a bipartisan legislative forum to discuss the opioid crisis at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at the Prairie Woods Environmental Learning Center in rural Spicer.

    State legislators, Sen. Andrew Lang, R-Olivia, and Rep. Dave Baker, R-Willmar, will also be at the session.

    “With partisanship at an all-time high, it’s more important now than ever to reach across the aisle,” said the DFL’er Peterson in a news release.

    “In the spirit of bipartisanship, I am encouraging folks to visit with State Representative Baker, State Senator Lang, and myself to discuss the opioid crisis and healthcare concerns facing Minnesota.”

