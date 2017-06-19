DeBoer named SMAC executive director

DeBoer brings more than 25 years of leadership and creative management experience, coupled with a passion for growing communities through the arts, to her new role. She has seven-plus years as the SMAC grants program assistant, and prior to that was creative director for The Schwan Food Company leading corporate marketing initiatives from an art perspective. She has also been involved in the arts in her spare time as a visual artist, graphic designer, volunteer and supporter.

The Southwest Minnesota Arts Council increases access to the arts in the 18-county region of southwest Minnesota by providing information, organizational support and grants.