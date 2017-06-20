Summer construction projects underway
WORTHINGTON — Pipe work began Monday is continuing along Elmwood Avenue, according to the city of Worthington’s Engineering Department.
The water main reconstruction project along Elmwood Avenue is taking place from West Clary Street and will proceed south to Liberty Drive.
Sanitary sewer concrete pavement restoration will also begin Thursday in various location around the city. Patches will be started at Seventh Avenue at 14th Street, as well as in front of 805 Burlington Ave. between Miller and Clary streets.