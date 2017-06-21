Search
    Snake hiding in engine pops out at driver on Interstate 29

    By Andrew Haffner Today at 3:33 p.m.
    Ned Euliss, an employee of the Rydell auto center in Grand Forks, holds a corn snake pulled from the SUV of Alyssa Kennelly. Euliss, who said he's owned snakes in the past, identified the little stowaway as a corn snake and guessed it was a wayward pet. He said today was the first time in the history of the auto shop -- and maybe all of North Dakota -- that mechanics had done this specific job for a customer. Andrew Haffner/Forum News Service2 / 2

    GRAND FORKS—The stowaway snake in Alyssa Kennelly's SUV first appeared when it wriggled up onto her windshield from her engine block while driving down Interstate 29 in northeast North Dakota.

    It picked an inopportune moment to reveal itself. Kennelly of St. Thomas, N.D., was driving on the interstate and was, understandably, a bit shocked.

    Her first thought when she saw the scaly passenger?

    "I don't know—probably nothing that can be written in the newspaper," she said with a laugh. Though she was shocked, Kennelly still kept her wits about her to deal with the wily serpent.

    "I pinned it down with a wiper," she said, still laughing. "It slid back down underneath and into the vehicle."

    From there, Kennelly drove to an auto center in Grand Forks. Under the watchful eye of Grand Forks animal control, auto mechanics probed the engine block of the Chevy Tahoe looking for the snake. They weren't able to find it until they lifted the car on an alignment rack, at which point they found it curled against the vehicle's fender.

    Ned Euliss, anl auto center service adviser and self-professed fan of snakes, held the animal in the shop as his co-workers gathered to take pictures, the braver among them extending a hand to gently pet it. Euliss identified the snake as a corn snake and hypothesized it was a pet that escaped or was set loose by its owner. To the best of his knowledge, the snake extraction was a first for the shop and quite possibly for North Dakota.

    As a plus for Kennelly, the unique job was done free of charge. The snake was unharmed and will likely go to the Circle of Friends animal shelter.

    Andrew Haffner

    Andrew Haffner covers county, health and general assignment stories for the Grand Forks Herald. He attended the University of Wisconsin in Madison, where he studied journalism, political science and international studies. He previously worked at the Dickinson Press.

    ahaffner@gfherald.com
    (701) 780-1134
