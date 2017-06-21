Snake hiding in engine pops out at driver on Interstate 29

It picked an inopportune moment to reveal itself. Kennelly of St. Thomas, N.D., was driving on the interstate and was, understandably, a bit shocked.

Her first thought when she saw the scaly passenger?

"I don't know—probably nothing that can be written in the newspaper," she said with a laugh. Though she was shocked, Kennelly still kept her wits about her to deal with the wily serpent.

"I pinned it down with a wiper," she said, still laughing. "It slid back down underneath and into the vehicle."

From there, Kennelly drove to an auto center in Grand Forks. Under the watchful eye of Grand Forks animal control, auto mechanics probed the engine block of the Chevy Tahoe looking for the snake. They weren't able to find it until they lifted the car on an alignment rack, at which point they found it curled against the vehicle's fender.

Ned Euliss, anl auto center service adviser and self-professed fan of snakes, held the animal in the shop as his co-workers gathered to take pictures, the braver among them extending a hand to gently pet it. Euliss identified the snake as a corn snake and hypothesized it was a pet that escaped or was set loose by its owner. To the best of his knowledge, the snake extraction was a first for the shop and quite possibly for North Dakota.

As a plus for Kennelly, the unique job was done free of charge. The snake was unharmed and will likely go to the Circle of Friends animal shelter.