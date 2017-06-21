Two of his sisters and their husbands came from Omaha and Sioux Falls, S.D., to meet with Fargo Police Detective Josh Loos on Wednesday, June 21, to share what they know and get an update.

The owner of three Romo's Tacos restaurants who did business in town as Rodolfo Romo was reported missing June 2. Fargo Police Officer Jessica Schindeldecker said there was no new information in the case to report Wednesday.

Romo's brother-in-law, Luis Madrigal, said the meeting with Loos, the lead detective on the case, was a "very good" step. They last heard from Romo on May 27 when he called his mother in Mexico, he said.

Visiting family members — who included Madrigal's wife, Lourdes Romo Garcia, and another sister of Romo's, Maria Romo Garcia, and her husband, Sergio Molina — found Romo's PT Cruiser on Wednesday, Madrigal said. It was unclear how long the car had been parked near one of his restaurants, Madrigal said, and they still haven't found his other vehicle, a white van.

Madrigal said he told authorities that Romo, 43, suffers from two chronic health conditions, a hernia and diabetes, that could put him in danger. Madrigal said much remains unclear about Romo's disappearance, and that's why the family came to Fargo.

"We want to create more pressure," he said. "We want to see this going forward."

Looking for answers

While there are still more questions than answers, one possible clue to Romo's whereabouts could come from his phone activity — if authorities get approval to analyze the records.

Madrigal said it appears that Romo's WhatsApp Messenger, a messaging app on his phone, was online two days after he disappeared. Romo usually left his phone unlocked, meaning anyone who had the phone could have turned it on.

Still, Madrigal said phone records could show where it was last used, giving a possible location to search. "That would be a lot of help," he said.

Family members also met up with Kay Cameron, a friend of Romo's who has worked to look into leads and update authorities with possible clues. Cameron said Loos was "very receptive" to hearing the family's information on Wednesday and updating loved ones on the case.

"I feel like they are working every angle they can to find the answers," she said of police.

Cameron was one of four close friends of Romo's who gathered Tuesday, June 20, in the quiet lower level of the Black Building, 118 Broadway N., where Romo used to have a steady lunch rush at his Romo's Tacos restaurant.

Janae Gross, Romo's advertising representative for the past three years, said Romo's life revolved around his restaurants. A concerned Gross left a voicemail on Romo's phone after he was reported missing, saying, "When I told you, you needed to take a vacation, I didn't mean like this."

"To his friends, it doesn't make any sense," said Gross, who last saw Romo on May 25.

Cameron also brought up Romo's long hours at his restaurant and his hard work to pay child support for his 10-year-old daughter in Omaha. "He wanted to succeed in life for her," Cameron said.

Madrigal said he wants Romo's former customers in Fargo to know that Romo, a legal U.S. citizen, is a "lovely," "hard-working" person.

"We just want to find him alive, and whatever any information that they have, please let the police know," he said.