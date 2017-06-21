Twin Valley pilot hospitalized after crash near Mahnomen

The Mahnomen County Sheriff's Office received a report regarding the crash about 8 p.m. Tuesday at the airport, which is about 5 miles south of Mahnomen.

According to the sheriff's office:

Two workers with the Minnesota Department of Transportation were first to arrive at the crash scene and pulled the pilot, Mark Habedank, 56, of Twin Valley, from the cockpit.

Habedank was airlifted to Sanford Medical Center in Fargo, where his condition was not available Wednesday, June 21.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.