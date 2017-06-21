Council again denies SMOC permit request

The council was requested to reconsider its previous decision, made May 8, which denied the conditional use permit to SMOC to build the facility near the Fareway supermarket on Stower Drive. SMOC was granted federal money to construct a facility that will house a tuition-free child development program for 3- and 4-year-olds through Head Start.

Mayor Mike Kuhle said the main issue is the timeline SMOC has to meet, as SMOC has to have the project completed by March 31, 2018. City Administrator Steve Robinson also said it would be challenging to finish the entire project even if the council granted SMOC the zoning permit.

“Even if we would move forward with the project today, that March 31 date would be problematic,” Robinson said.

Council member Alan Oberloh said he had communicated with government staff who told him they would give SMOC flexibility with the timeline. However, SMOC Executive Director Neal Steffl said he has received unclear answers whether or not there may be an extension available on the project. Steffl said he is waiting for a final answer from U.S. Rep. Tim Walz’s office.

Acting on a earlier council request, Worthington Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Darlene Macklin surveyed businesses in the area on the matter. Macklin collected forms from more than 50 business, with a majority of 32 supporting the location for the new SMOC building.

The motion was voted down 3-2, with councilmen Chad Cummings, Oberloh and Larry Janssen voting against the reconsideration. Although it was voted against, the matter could return to council for further discussion.

