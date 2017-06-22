The North Dakota Attorney General's Office will join with the FTC in seeking federal court action to block the deal, arguing that it would violate federal antitrust law. The agencies announced Thursday, June 22, that they will seek a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction to stop the deal pending an administrative trial, scheduled to begin Nov. 28.

"This merger is likely to reduce significantly the competitive options available to medical insurance providers, which in turn will lead to deteriorating terms for provision of medical care, including higher prices and lower quality," Tad Lipsky, acting director of the FTC's Bureau of Competition, said in a statement.

"The parties currently compete to join commercial insurers' provider networks, stimulating each other to improve their technology, expand services, recruit high-quality physicians and provide patients with convenient and accessible physician and surgical services," Lipsky added. "The transaction would eliminate that competitive pressure."

Sanford and Mid Dakota Clinic now are, according to the FTC, the "closest rivals" in the four-county Bismarck-Mandan region, an area with a population of 125,000.

The transaction would create a group of physicians with at least a 75 percent to 85 percent share of physician services in adult primary care, pediatric services, as well as obstetrics and gynecology.

The move to block the merger comes one day after Sanford and Mid Dakota announced that they have signed an agreement, taking a step closer to the merger, and expect to join together soon.

The two organizations announced their intent to merge in September 2016.

A response from Sanford and Mid Dakota Clinic was not immediately available, but is forthcoming, a Sanford spokesman said. Check back for more on this developing story.