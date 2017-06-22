Northeast SD man dies two days after being injured in rollover crash
WILMOT, S.D. – A Big Stone City, S.D. man died Wednesday as a result of injuries suffered in a one-vehicle crash that happened Monday afternoon, June 19, south of Wilmot in far northeast South Dakota.
Roland Karels, 77, was driving a 1999 Ford Sterling northbound on South Dakota Highway 123 about six miles south of Wilmot when he lost control and the vehicle overturned and left the roadway.
Karels, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was first taken by ambulance to a Milbank hospital and later flown that night to a Sioux Falls hospital.