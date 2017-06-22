Minnesota residents warned of poison hemlock

The plant has been found in southeast Minnesota, spreading quickly in the St. Charles and Lanesboro areas.

All parts of the plant — leaves, stems, flowers and roots — are poisonous. Residents should wear long-sleeved shirts, pants and gloves when handling the plant and never ingest any part of it.

The flowers of the plant look similar to that of wild carrot and water hemlock but can be identified by fern-like leaves and purple blotches on the stems.

If ingested, immediately call Minnesota Poison Control at (800)-222-1222. If the individual is unresponsive or has trouble breathing, call 911. If an animal ingests the plant, contact a local veterinarian.

If found, take a picture and report it to arrest.the.pest@state.mn.us or contact the local University of Minnesota Extension office.