Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

ACLU released video showing excessive force by BRDTF agent

    Minnesota residents warned of poison hemlock

    By Forum News Service Today at 4:32 p.m.

    LANESBORO, Minn. — The Minnesota Department of Agriculture has issued warning about the dangers of the Conium maculatum plant, commonly known as poison hemlock.

    The plant has been found in southeast Minnesota, spreading quickly in the St. Charles and Lanesboro areas.

    All parts of the plant — leaves, stems, flowers and roots — are poisonous. Residents should wear long-sleeved shirts, pants and gloves when handling the plant and never ingest any part of it.

    The flowers of the plant look similar to that of wild carrot and water hemlock but can be identified by fern-like leaves and purple blotches on the stems.

    If ingested, immediately call Minnesota Poison Control at (800)-222-1222. If the individual is unresponsive or has trouble breathing, call 911. If an animal ingests the plant, contact a local veterinarian.

    If found, take a picture and report it to arrest.the.pest@state.mn.us or contact the local University of Minnesota Extension office.

    Explore related topics:Newsminnesotapoison hemlockOutdoors
    Forum News Service

    The Forum Communications News Service is the premier news wire service covering the Upper Midwest, including the Dakotas, Minnesota and Wisconsin. In addition to breaking and enterprise news, we offer a wide variety of sports, features, business, agriculture, outdoors and opinion content. For more information about the services we offer or to discuss content subscriptions, please contact us.

    fccnewsadmin@forumcomm.com
    Advertisement
    randomness