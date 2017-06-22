Instead, only the person leading the training took it for a short test run.

That didn't curb the enthusiasm of Dan Johnson, one of the firefighters who signed on.

"Everyone's been bringing up drones and training. Yeah, it's exciting," Johnson said, as he and others watched the black and white drone rise over a farm field south of Fargo.

The DJI Inspire 1 model drone and camera, along with a special thermal-imaging camera, cost about $11,000.

The equipment was paid for through a grant from the North Dakota Department of Emergency Services, said Fire Chief Steve Dirksen. As part of the state grant, the Fire Department will make the drone available if needed elsewhere in the state.

Dirksen said the drone can be used in a number of scenarios firefighters face as first responders.

The thermal imaging camera attached to the drone can help locate a missing person or view a fire scene to detect hot spots. A drone can also hover over a hazardous chemical spill, whether from a train derailment or inside a building.

"It can get a bird's eye view, without getting anybody in close proximity," Dirksen said.

The Fargo Fire Department is among the first few in the region to use a drone for firefighting.

Dirksen said he isn't aware of others using a drone, but some have access through law enforcement agencies.

Moorhead Assistant Fire Chief Jeff Wallin said while his department can use the Clay County Sheriff's Department drone, its hazmat team may get one in the future.

Ulysses Seal, fire chief in Bloomington, Minn., knows of only one Minnesota fire department that has a drone-- the Mdewakanton Sioux Community near Prior Lake.

He said he doesn't use one because of how close they are to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. In some cases, a drone would be in direct flight paths.

"Everything we do is at the drop of a hat," Seal said, making drone coordination problematic.

From the Fargo firefighters who volunteered, six were chosen, two from each shift. That way, there's at least one on duty at all times who knows how to fly a drone.

Dirksen said they've all passed the initial written certification. Now they need to become familiar with the aircraft itself.

Cass County Sheriff's Deputy Mathew King is leading the training. He learned how to fly drones with the Northeast Regional UAS Unit through the Grand Forks County Sheriff's Department.

He wants people to know what the drone won't be used for.

"We cannot use these for warrants," King said. "We're not spying on people."

The drone will be a valuable tool for the safety of firefighters and the public, he said.

"It's a lot easier to put this thing up than to put somebody else's life at risk," King said.