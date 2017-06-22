The man, Amor M. Ftouhi, entered the United States from Canada last Friday, crossing over in his car into upstate New York and making his way to Michigan on Sunday. While in Michigan, Ftouhi tried to buy a gun, the FBI said.

After that purchase failed, Ftouhi decided to attack with a knife, which he bought in the United States, authorities said. The additional details about the planning that went into the attack emerged Thursday as a portrait formed of Ftouhi, a 50-year-old married father of three who had worked as a truck driver in Canada.

Ftouhi, who was born in Tunisia and is a Tunisian and Canadian citizen, has lived in Canada for 10 years, according to an audio recording from his appearance in U.S. District Court on Wednesday.

Court officials said he had no history of drug or alcohol abuse or mental health issues. Ftouhi, who was ordered held without bail, is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.

Luciano Piazza, Ftouhi’s landlord, said he was “very surprised” to hear about his tenant, the Canadian Broadcasting Corp. reported. “He’s a good person, very quiet,” Piazza said.

David P. Gelios, the special agent in charge of the FBI’s Detroit office, said Ftouhi was not any law enforcement watch lists for terrorist suspects in the United States or Canada.

Ftouhi shouted “Allahu akbar” — the Arabic words for “God is great” — and plunged a 12-inch knife into the neck of the police officer, Lt. Jeff Neville, officials said.

The authorities called the attack an “act of terrorism.”

Neville survived the attack and was in satisfactory condition Wednesday, an airport official said.

Gelios attributed the attack to Ftouhi’s “hatred for the United States and a variety of other things.”

Ftouhi was charged with violence at an international airport. He could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted of the crime, although additional charges could arise, Gelios said.