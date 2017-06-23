Road work beginning soon on North McMillan Street

Access will be maintained to all of the businesses along the street throughout the duration of the project. Ryan’s Road will remain open throughout the duration of the project, but minor traffic delays can be expected.

Work on North McMillan Street will include minor upgrades to the storm sewer system, street reconstruction with new concrete curb and gutter and asphalt pavement, the addition of pedestrian and bicycle facilities and traffic signal upgrades at the McMillan Street and Oxford Street intersection.

Improvements to Ryan’s Road include the addition of a 5-foot concrete sidewalk on the south side of Ryan’s Road between McMillan Street and Ray Drive.

The $975,000 project is expected to be open to traffic by early fall, with final completion scheduled in November. The prime contractor for the project is Duininck, Inc. of Prinsburg, MN.

Drivers are urged to use caution and reduce speed while travelling near the construction area and should consider alternate routes. To stay up to date about street construction in the City of Worthington, visit http://www.ci.worthington.mn.us/engineering.