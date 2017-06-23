The case arrived in court when Yellow Company sued 7 & 41 LLC, owed by Pellowski, as well as Pellowski himself in relation to the Feb. 2, 2016 sale of the former mall property for $1.6 million. Pellowski is also suing Marthaler, and has introduced a third-party complaint stating that Marthaler and the city of Worthington colluded to make him sell the property.

Marthaler claims that Pellowski sent him an invalid lien statement more than eight months after his company took over the mortgage. Pellowski is facing a number of charges that include breach of contract, fraudulent misrepresentation, slander of title, indemnification and a declaratory judgment.

Pellowski’s counterclaim and the third-party complaint against Marthaler is dated March 27, 2017.

Pellowski has denied all the allegations in the Yellow Company suit and alleges tortious interference with contract, tortious interference with prospective economic advantage, defamation, unjust enrichment and a declaratory judgment in his counterclaim, In his third-party complaint, Pellowski alleges tortious interference with contract, tortious interference with prospective economic advantage and defamation.

After the deal between with the city and Pellowski to develop the Northland Mall property faltered, Pellowski claims that city officials and Marthaler made defamatory comments.

During the hearing Wednesday, Joshua Hasko, Pellowski’s attorney, requested the disqualification of the law firm Stinson Leonard Street of Kansas City, Mo., which represents Yellow Company. The defendant argued that Stinson law firm has worked with Pellowski in the past in similar matters, which could present a conflict of interest during the litigation.

Hasko told Judge Terry Vajgrt that the Stinson law firm has represented his client on 30 different personal and business transactions since 1991 with around $1.5 million in legal fees paid by Pellowski.

“The Stinson lawyers have learned through the course of representation confidential details regarding him and his entities personal finances, settlements, strategies and motivation, risk tolerance. … Some of that information is actually an issue in the lawsuit, ” Hasko said.

In addition, Hasko said the Stinson firm hasn’t sent a termination letter to Pellowski, although the firm refers to Pellowski as a former client. Finally, it was argued that the Stinson firm failed to send a waiver of conflict of interests form.

William Greene, one of Yellow Company’s attorneys, argued the firm hasn’t worked with Pellowski since 2012, and said none of those 30 business are substantially related matter to the litigation.

“This motion is far less credible than motions for disqualification that have been denied in numerous court cases including we have cited in our brief.” Greene said.

In addition, Greene said Pellowski knew since January 2016 that the Stinson law firm was representing the buyer of the property and voiced no objections until after the litigation began.

Vajgrt said he will make a decision in the motion during the next hearing, which is scheduled for July 12.